CHICAGO (CBS) — Animal control officers captured a coyote spotted growling at passersby outside a Rogers Park apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago police said officers responded to reports of a vicious animal on the 6400 block of North Newgard Avenue around 12:10 p.m., and notified Chicago Animal Care and Control.
Two animal control officers were able to snare the coyote with animal catch poles.
The coyote likely will be handed over to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation, a non-profit in west suburban Barrington, which partners with Animal Care and Control to provide care and treatment for wild animals captured in the city before releasing them back into the wild.