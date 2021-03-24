CHICAGO (CBS) — A top official at Loretto Hospital on the city’s West Side has resigned, amid a controversy in which the hospital arranged vaccinations for ineligible but well-connected people.

The hospital confirmed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed’s resignation had been accepted.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Ahmed for his contributions to the Loretto Hospital community and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Edward M. Hogan, Chairman of the Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees, said in a news release.

Hogan said in the release that the board will continue to investigate all deviations from vaccine policy rules.

“If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions,” he said in the release.

The hospital’s board met Monday afternoon, amid the latest revelations that Ahmed and Loretto Chief Executive Officer George Miller arranged for vaccines to those well-connected people who were not eligible to get it.

At the time, the board did not announce any new disciplinary actions against Miller or Ahmed, instead pointing to a statement from last week that the two executives had been “reprimanded.”

Monday’s board meeting came after Block Club Chicago, which broke the story on Loretto Hospital providing vaccines to connected people who were not yet eligible, reported the hospital vaccinated ineligible people at a luxury Gold Coast watch and jewelry shop, where Ahmed is a frequent customer.

According to Block Club, Loretto Hospital held a March 3 vaccination event Geneva Seal, a Gold Coast shop that sells high-end jewelry and watches, where Ahmed is a frequent customer and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars. The hospital reportedly offered vaccinations to the owners and employees at the shop, as well as their family and friends.

Block Club also reported Wednesday that employees at the Maple & Ash steakhouse in the Gold Coast also improperly received vaccines from the supply at Loretto.

“I fear that we’re going to hear more stories, which is why we pushed pause on giving Loretto new first doses. The Department of Public Health, I myself personally, have been in contact with the CEO, the members of the board. They’ve got work to do to rebuild trust in the community,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

The scandal broke last week when Miller admitted to vaccinating 72 restaurant, housekeeping, and other hotel employees at Trump International Chicago; a group not yet eligible for shots.

This past Friday, city officials cut off Loretto Hospital’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines over the rule-breaking.

Miller also publicly posted a video announcing vaccinations at his church, Valley Kingdom Ministries International in Oak Forest, more than 30 miles away from the West Side community that Miller said in December needed these vaccines the most.