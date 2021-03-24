MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Construction of a new Amazon facility in south suburban Markham came to a halt Wednesday because of a union strike.
Picketers were seen outside the nearly-completed robotic fulfillment facility in Markham. Union carpenters are accusing Amazon of bringing in non-union workers after hours.
Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa said he is watching closely to make sure the stoppage does not drag on for too long.
"What the impact is, is very the hope Amazon brought to Markham to begin with – and that is, jobs economic opportunity in the area, and certainly for Markham to benefit – and even in the region," Agpawa said.
The Amazon facility is expected to be up and running by October, bringing in more than 1,000 jobs to the area.