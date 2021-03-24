NEW LENOX, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly shouted “white power” and raised his arm in a Nazi salute to a family that included two Black children.
New Lenox Police say a woman and her children were getting into her car outside a local drug store last Thursday when the Justyn Giarraputo allegedly confronted them.
They say the woman took a photograph of the license plate of the vehicle that the 37-year-old Giarraputo was driving and Giarraputo was later arrested at his home in unincorporated New Lenox.
He was released from Will County jail after posting $5,000 bond.
