CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead following a shooting in Bridgeview outside an Illinois Secretary of State facility Wednesday around 1:35 p.m.
Bridgeview police said the incident happened at 7368 W. 87th Street. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting took place outside of the building in the parking lot. The victim was not an employee of the Secretary of State’s Office.
The shooting took place outside of the building in the parking lot. The victim was not an employee of the Secretary of State's Office.

The office is closed with people inside. The Secretary of State's Office said they're being kept indoors for their safety.
Bridgeview police said they have information on the suspect and believe he will be taken into custody soon. The suspect is being pursued by police.
Authorities said they believe this was an intentionally planned shooting targeting the victim. Police are looking for one suspect, possibly two.
This is a developing story.