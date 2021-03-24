DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a child were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a fire in the Clearing neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the victims were injured in a fire on the 6600 block of West 63rd Street.

A woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious to critical condition. A child was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical — but stable — condition.

No further information was immediately available.

