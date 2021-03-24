CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a child were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a fire in the Clearing neighborhood.
Fire Department officials said the victims were injured in a fire on the 6600 block of West 63rd Street.
A woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious to critical condition. A child was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical — but stable — condition.
No further information was immediately available.
Still & Box 6657 W. 63rd St had two transports; 1 adult female Red to Christ and 1 child Red but stable to Comer. No further info at this time 4-1-10.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 24, 2021