CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Belmont Cragin community.
At 8:40 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle in the 5300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots and struck her in the head, police said.READ MORE: Potential Explosives Found In Streeterville High-Rise; Building Partially Evacuated, Roads Shut Down, FBI And SWAT Team Sent
The vehicle with the wounded woman then crashed into another car at Diversey and Laramie avenues, btu there were no injuries.READ MORE: Contrary To Some Earlier Predictions, New Interest Surges In Returning To Offices Post-Pandemic
The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Ald. James Gardiner Said He Could Not Make Permit Parking Exception For Portage Park Building, But CBS 2 Has Learned He Made Just Such Exceptions For 2 Other Addresses On Same Block
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Five detectives were investigating.