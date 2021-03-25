CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with our career coach to get you back to work.
This week, our career coach wants to help you draw attention to your resume.
"You look at a job posting and you see the qualifications and requirements are an exact match for you and your skills and your experience," Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. "There is one more thing you can do to to call attention to your application, and that is leverage LinkedIn,"
Alves says to do a people search on LinkedIn and identify people in that company who have titles like "recruiter", "recruiting manager", "talent acquisition manager" and even the the title of the person who would be your direct boss.
“Find those people and send them a message on LinkedIn and let them know you’ve applied, and you think your skills and experience are a perfect fit for the role, and you would love to set up a time to discuss the opportunity with them further,” Alves said. “This is one way you can stand out in a sea of applicants during these competitive hiring days.”