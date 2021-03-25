CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shut down roads and partially evacuated a Streeterville building late Wednesday, after potential explosives were found in a unit in the residential high-rise.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, police were initially called to the building at 240 E. Illinois St. for a death investigation. A 31-year-old man had been found around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Later Wednesday, new information came about and police determined they should return to the high-rise.
The FBI, a SWAT team, and the CPD Bomb unit also came to the scene late Wednesday. The CBS 2 Investigators confirmed that potentially explosive materials were found in a unit in the unit where they found the person dead Wednesday morning.
The floor where the man’s body was found was evacuated, along with the floors above and below.
Late Wednesday night, police were methodically removing materials from the building so as to ensure they did not detonate. They were to be hauled away on a trailer attached to a vehicle, and police shut down some downtown thoroughfares — including a section of Lake Shore Drive — in preparation for that task.
CBS 2’s Terry captured video of police leaving with the potential explosives.
Hazard materials including explosives leave a Streeterville high rise.
— Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) March 25, 2021
Details continued to develop late Wednesday night.