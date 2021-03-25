CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is ahead.
Thursday will be a bit cooler with temperatures near 49 degrees. Rain is expected around 4 p.m. and will linger overnight.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will go into effect Thursday night and continue through Friday morning.
A Wind Advisory is in place for parts of the area starting at 7 p.m. through early Friday morning.
Temperatures will increase through Saturday and the next chance for showers is on Saturday afternoon.