By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is ahead.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with temperatures near 49 degrees. Rain is expected around 4 p.m. and will linger overnight.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will go into effect Thursday night and continue through Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in place for parts of the area starting at 7 p.m. through early Friday morning.

Temperatures will increase through Saturday and the next chance for showers is on Saturday afternoon.

