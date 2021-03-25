CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a deadly shooting in suburban Forest Park.
According to police, a man walked into the Jimmy John's restaurant, at 350 Circle Ave. just before 8 p.m., and dropped his gun.
After picking it up, police said the man was waving his gun and saying, “please don’t make me do this now.” The man then walked outside.
Officers arrived and shots were fired.
The man was taken into custody and a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The handgun was recovered.
The officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police are now handling the investigation.