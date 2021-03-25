CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man who was arrested after a standoff in Princeton Park on Tuesday has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a 40-year-old woman who was found dead in the home.
Police said Joseph West was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday after a standoff with a SWAT team that responded around 12:20 p.m. to a call of a man armed with a gun inside a home in the 200 block of West 92nd Street.
After the standoff ended, police found 40-year-old Senita Harper dead of multiple gunshot wounds to the face and torso, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
West has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.