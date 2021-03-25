DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Manny’s Deli is giving away free sandwiches, despite customers repeatedly failing the mask challenge.

Last week on Twitter, Manny’s said if they could go 30-days without having to tell a customer to wear a mask properly, they’d host a day of free sandwiches.

But Chicago failed that challenge. Repeatedly.

However, thanks to the generosity of a loyal customer, Manny’s will give out some sandwiches anyway.

Mark your calendars for next Tuesday, March 30.

A thousand sandwiches will be given out on a first come, first served basis. And please remember to wear your mask correctly when you go to pick one up.

