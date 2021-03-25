CHICAGO (CBS) — Manny’s Deli is giving away free sandwiches, despite customers repeatedly failing the mask challenge.
Last week on Twitter, Manny's said if they could go 30-days without having to tell a customer to wear a mask properly, they'd host a day of free sandwiches.
New challenge: if we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put a mask on or properly wear your mask, we will give away free sandwiches for the day. So far the longest we made is 1pm.
— Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 15, 2021
But Chicago failed that challenge. Repeatedly.
However, thanks to the generosity of a loyal customer, Manny's will give out some sandwiches anyway.
Mark your calendars for next Tuesday, March 30.
A thousand sandwiches will be given out on a first come, first served basis. And please remember to wear your mask correctly when you go to pick one up.

Ok folks, you asked and here’s our answer: Free Sandwich Day will be on Tuesday March 30th. It’ll be first come-first serve and we have a limit of 1000 sandwiches, one per customer. See you then. #mannysmaskchallenge
— Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 24, 2021