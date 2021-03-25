CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Bronzeville Thursday evening.
At 7:36 p.m., a man was crossing the street – though not in the crosswalk or with the light – in the 100 block of East 51st Street, police said. He was hit by a Lincoln MKS that was headed south on Michigan Avenue, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Meanwhile, the driver got out of the car and fled, abandoning the vehicle at the scene, police said.
The driver was described as being 20 to 29 years old and wearing a black and blue jacket with reflective letters. He was last seen walking away from the scene with a slight limp, police said.
The man had not been located as of late Thursday night. Area One detectives and the police Major Accident Investigation Unit were investigating.