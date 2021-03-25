CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Harold A. Bonin, the pastor emeritus of St. Jerome Parish in Rogers Park who also served at many other parishes around the city and suburbs, died this week.

Bonin died Monday at the age of 82. He had retired in 2009.

Bonin was born Jan. 18, 1939 in Chicago and attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary and then the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, according to the Chicago Archdiocese.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1965, and became assistant pastor of St. Benedict Parish in North Center and then Queen of Angels Parish in Lincoln Square. He also taught at Quigley Preparatory Seminary North for about 10 years, according to the Archdiocese.

Bonin also served as associate pastor at Our Lady of the Brook Parish in Northbrook, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in the Ravenswood neighborhood, St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove, and St. Joseph Parish in Summit. He went on to serve as pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish in the South Chicago neighborhood, and then St. Jerome.

Monsignor Jim Kaczorowski, pastor of the Queen of Apostles Parish in Lincoln Square – formerly Queen of Angels and St. Matthias – worked with Bonin and knew him well.

“He was a musical genius and a real advocate for people in need,” Kaczorowski said in a news release.

Kaczorowski said Bonin’s homilies emphasized social justice and solidarity with marginalized communities. He learned Spanish to better serve the Latinx congregation at parishes where he worked, Kaczorowksi said.

The Rev. William E. Vanecko, now retired, remembered Bonin as a wonderful musician who played the church organ and the accordion.

A funeral mass for Father Bonin will be held at 11 a.m. this coming Monday at St. John of the Cross Parish, 5005 S. Wolf Rd. in Western Springs. A live stream will be available on the parish website.