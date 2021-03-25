CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez will be out approximately 5-6 months after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon while trying to make a leaping grab at the wall on a home run on Wednesday.

General manager Rick Hahn said Jimenez’s injury will require surgery.

“Obviously it’s a difficult loss for us. He’s an important part of our offense,” Hahn said.

Huge blow for #WhiteSox. GM Rick Hahn says Eloy Jimenez will likely be out at least 5-6 months with ruptured left pectoral tendon when he crashed into outfield wall yesterday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FbimHX9uwz — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) March 25, 2021

Jimenez, 24, was expected to be a centerpiece of the team’s lineup, which already ranked at or near the top of several categories in 2020, but Hahn tried to sound an optimistic note about the depth of the team’s offensive roster.

“If there was one area of the team that perhaps could withstand a significant blow, it would arguably be on the offensive side of things, in the run scoring side of things,” Hahn said.

Jimenez left Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics after he crashed into the outfield wall while tring to catch a hoe run by catcher Sean Murphy.

“Fundamentally, he got hurt trying to make a play. Was it the right decision to go for that ball, especially when put in the context of spring training? Perhaps not, but fundamentally you like the fact that he was trying to make a play,” Hahn said. “Ultimately, at some point in the much-distant future, we’ll talk to him and talk through a plan about perhaps making some better decisions, or what we are expected of him going forward from a defensive standpoint, but for now and for the immediate future it’s going to be about getting him healthy again.”

The White Sox already were expecting to begin the regular season without outfielder Adam Engel, who suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday, which is expected to keep him out a couple weeks.

Hahn said he was not willing to discuss possible replacements for Jimenez from outside the organization. Utility man Leury Garcia and outfielders Billy Hamilton and Nick Williams are all options in left field in the immediate future. Hahn said rookie Andrew Vaughn, who was expected to begin the season as the team’s designated hitter, also might be an option after spending some time in left field while at the team’s alternative training site in Schaumburg last year.