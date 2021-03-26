CHICAGO (CBS)– A bill to stop illegal gun ownership in Illinois could be closer to becoming law.
Just a few hours ago, its sponsor explained the bill does four important things.
"It insures we do background checks, it ensure we obtain finger prints, it ensures were are giving the Illinois State Police the ability to take the guns of folks that shouldn't have them and it makes sure that we're getting funding, life-saving mental health funding, to the communities that have been most impacted by gun violence ," Sen. Ram Villivalam said. "The time to act is now."
The senator says he has 25 co-sponsors in the state Senate and needs five more to sign on.
