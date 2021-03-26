Lankinen, Blackhawks Beat Florida Panthers For Second Straight WinThe Chicago Blackhawks had some stretches of strong play Thursday night. They also made some mistakes against Florida.

White Sox Left Fielder Eloy Jimenez Could Miss 5-6 Months With Torn Pectoral Tendon“Obviously it’s a difficult loss for us. He’s an important part of our offense,” general manager Rick Hahn said.

Bulls Get All-Star Nikola Vucevic In Trade For Otto Porter, Wendell Carter; Add To Bench Depth In Two Other TradesThe Bulls made a big splash early on NBA Trade Deadline day acquiring an All-Star center from the Magic.

Bulls Have Lost 4 Of 5 As They Fall To CavsThe Cleveland Cavaliers used a balanced attack to defeat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night without leading scorer Collin Sexton.

Run Over For Northwestern Women As Louisville Claws Back From Early Deficit And Tops ThemThe Northwestern women tried to follow up Wednesday night on their first NCAA Tournament win since 1993, but they ultimately didn't make it.

Bears Sign Damien Williams, Who Ran Wild For Chiefs In Super Bowl LIVThe Bears are expected to add some much-needed running back depth, signing free agent Damien Williams.