CHICAGO (CBS)— A cloudy day is ahead and more rain is on the way.
Friday's temperatures are will be near 50 degrees.
Temperature swings are expected for the weekend and into next week. Saturday’s temperatures will be in the low 60s with rain and then Sunday’s temperatures will drop to the 50s.