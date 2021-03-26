CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cloudy Friday night with steady temps in the mid 40s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers will take place during the day Saturday with isolated thunderstorms.
The system clears for a sunny day on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High 63.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 51.