By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cloudy Friday night with steady temps in the mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered showers will take place during the day Saturday with isolated thunderstorms.

(Credit: CBS)

The system clears for a sunny day on Sunday.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 51.

(Credit: CBS)

CBS 2 Chicago Staff