By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet Park, CFD, Chicago News, CPD, Dead Body

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the scene off Chicago’s Calumet Park where a dead body was found in the water.

Chicago police conducted a death investigation just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday. It happened in the 9800 block of Avenue G. near the 95th Street pier.

Police have not released the person’s identification.

This is a developing story.

