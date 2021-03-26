CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the scene off Chicago’s Calumet Park where a dead body was found in the water.
Chicago police conducted a death investigation just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday. It happened in the 9800 block of Avenue G. near the 95th Street pier.READ MORE: Illinois Authorizing All Counties To Open Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone Age 16 And Older Amid Drop In Demand In Some Areas
Police have not released the person’s identification.READ MORE: Racine Art Museum Showcases Peeps In New Exhibit
This is a developing story.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Shooting In Wrightwood