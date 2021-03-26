CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Jawaun Davis at an Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Bridgeview on Wednesday.
Matthew Givens and Cortez Hudson, both 23, have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted vehicular hijacking, according to a Bridgeview Police spokesman. Police did not initially report the attack as a carjacking attempt.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Shooting In Wrightwood
Police have said the pair targeted and ambushed Jawan Davis, shooting him as he stood waiting in a long line outside the Bridgeview Driver Services facility at at 7368 W. 87th St. on Wednesday afternoon.
They later drove off, sparking a chase into a neighborhood, where they were arrested. A child who was believed to be in the car was also put into a police cruiser.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Among 2 Charged In Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver
Bridgeview Chief of Police Ricardo Mancha said the fact people in line were observing social distancing guidelines and standing six feet apart due to the pandemic helped prevent anyone else from being wounded in the attack.
“Only he was targeted. And only he was hit,” Mancha said Wednesday.
Givens and Hudson are due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Bridgeview Courthouse.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Officer, Home Depot Security Guard Shot In Brighton Park; Suspect Shot Dead