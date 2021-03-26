Chicago Man Wrongly Targeted By Police Dozens Of Times Because He Has Same Name And Birthdate As A Wanted ManFor almost a third of his life, he said he has lived in fear that any time he got in his car Chicago police officers would pull him over, take out their guns and force him out of his car.

'The Killing Needs To Stop' A Mother's Plea After A Chicago Mass Shooting Left One Person Dead And Several InjuredThere is currently no active business license for the location, yet several people said a dance company often utilizes the space.

Should A COVID Vaccine Be Part Of The Back-To-School Routine For College And University Students And Staff?"This is part of the very foundation of public health safety that’s allowed us to have the society we have today.”

Illinois Authorizing All Counties To Open Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone Age 16 And Older Amid Drop In Demand In Some AreasIt will be up to each individual local and county health department to decide if they will expand eligibility, and the state is encouraging residents to check with their local health department on their rules.