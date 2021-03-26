CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has never-before-seen video of the moments after a mass shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood that left one dead and seven others injured.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from police headquarters.

People were gathered for a celebration of life for a man who was the victim of gun violence. But who owns the business, and why the shooting happened are two questions we are still trying to get answered.

“I’m tired. I’m so tired of this. The guns. The killing needs to stop.”

A mother’s plea.

“I’m just, right now, my heart is just really heavy.”

Michelle Chambers said her 28-year-old son will be okay after being shot at 2515 W. 79th Street in Wrightwood.

“They were here, having a good time, they were getting ready to leave. A young lady came to the door, she came in, looked around and she stepped out and shots just started,” Chambers said.

Video shows the moment the shooting began. A 26-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured. Chambers said she came by Friday afternoon to find her son’s car.

Earlier in the day, CBS 2 captured several vehicles at the scene riddled with bullet holes. The windows where the party was held were also left damaged.

“I’m not familiar with this place. This was a place they probably rented out just for the event they were having.”

A woman, who asked to remain anonymous said the place is a problem and she wants to see something done about it.

“They do a lot of arguing, and fighting, but there’s never been no shooting or nothing like that. This is the first time.”

There is currently no active business license for the location, yet several people said a dance company often utilizes the space. Chicago Police said multiple weapons were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.