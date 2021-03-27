CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert when he was abducted from south suburban Dolton.
Dolton police confirmed Braiden A. Waters was abducted at 1320 Sibley Blvd. in Dolton at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. He was in a car seat in the rear of a car when an unidentified man was seen driving off in the vehicle.
The black 2021 Kia K5 with North Carolina license plate HKB6993 was last seen going north on Lincoln Avenue.
Braiden is a Black infant, about 23 inches tall and 15 pounds. He was wearing plaid onesie pajamas with a white skull cap and a black fleece sweater.