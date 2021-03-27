Loyola Loses To Oregon State 65-58Loyola's run in the NCAA tournament is over, after the No. 8-seeded Ramblers lost to the No. 12-seeded Oregon State Beavers, 65-58

Despite Strong Spring, Cubs Option Nico Hoerner To Triple-A IowaThe Cubs could delay Hoerner’s eligibility for salary arbitration until after the 2023 season if they keep him in the minors for 30 to 50 days, unless there are changes in the next collective bargaining agreement.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Sophomore Braden NorrisThe Oakland of Michigan transfer has made some big shots, and his tough guy facial expressions got the attention of former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who compared him to another slight more famous Norris.

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Senior Lucas WilliamsonCBS 2's Matt Zahn talks with Loyola Ramblers senior and Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Williamson about his team, which leads the nation in scoring defense.

Loyola Fans Buzzing With Excitement As Ramblers Head For The Sweet 16There were a lot of busted brackets, except for the Loyola Ramblers fans who never lost faith.