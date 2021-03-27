DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Tim McGill, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a dry Friday, the Chicago area could get a bit more rain, possibly even some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, before drying out for most of next week.

Overview:  Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with the best chance of rain south.  A few thunderstorms well south of the city could be strong.  Clearing and much cooler tomorrow then a rollercoaster temperature ride next week.  Mostly dry tomorrow through Friday.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (thunderstorms possible especially south).  Lows around 40.

Sunday:  Becoming mostly sunny but blustery and much cooler.  Highs near 50.

Extended:  Dry most of next week with 60s Monday and Tuesday then dipping below average by the middle of the week before bouncing back above by the weekend.

 

