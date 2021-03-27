CHICAGO (CBS) — After a dry Friday, the Chicago area could get a bit more rain, possibly even some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, before drying out for most of next week.
Overview: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with the best chance of rain south. A few thunderstorms well south of the city could be strong. Clearing and much cooler tomorrow then a rollercoaster temperature ride next week. Mostly dry tomorrow through Friday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (thunderstorms possible especially south). Lows around 40.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny but blustery and much cooler. Highs near 50.
Extended: Dry most of next week with 60s Monday and Tuesday then dipping below average by the middle of the week before bouncing back above by the weekend.
