CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, including four people wounded in an attack in the South Austin neighborhood, two people shot less than a day apart on the same block in Humboldt Park, and two men shot at about the same time blocks away in Bronzeville.
Shortly after noon Saturday, four people were shot while on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin.READ MORE: Activists Ramp Up Push For Civilian Oversight Of Chicago Police Department
Police said a 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene. A 53-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 64-year-old man was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim went to Loyola University Medical Center on their own, and was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim’s age and gender were not released.
The weekend’s first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttock in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.READ MORE: Loyola Coach Porter Moser Not Ready To Discuss His Future; 'I Just Need To Take A Breath With These Guys'
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the same block when someone pulled up in a car and shot at a group of people nearby. Someone in the group returned fire at the moving vehicle, and the teen was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.
Meantime, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Bronzeville, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, when a white Jeep Liberty pulled up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
At about the same time, another 25-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, a few blocks away, when three people pulled up in a black sedan and one of them shot him in the hand. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: Congressman Danny Davis Backs Loretto Hospital Amid Vaccine Scandal; 'There Are Efforts Underway To Correct Whatever Those Problems Have Been'
In other shootings this weekend:
- Around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when a silver sedan pulled up and two people inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the hand and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after midnight early Saturday, a 56-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was standing in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, when he heard shots and discovered he’d been shot in the groin. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was standing in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland, when someone shot him in the leg. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, and would not provide police with further details of the shooting.
- Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was with two other people in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when a 30-year-old man pistol-whipped the two other people and then shot the victim in the buttocks. Police said the victim, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, also shooting his attacker in the buttocks. The victim took himself to West Suburban Medical Center for treatment. The attacker was later arrested and was being treated at Stroger Hospital.
- At about 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Normal Avenue, when someone shot him in the hand. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was traveling in a car in a funeral procession near 79th and Ashland in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.