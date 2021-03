CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, including four people wounded in an attack in the South Austin neighborhood, two people shot less than a day apart on the same block in Humboldt Park, and two men shot at about the same time blocks away in Bronzeville.

Shortly after noon Saturday, four people were shot while on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin.

Police said a 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene. A 53-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 64-year-old man was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim went to Loyola University Medical Center on their own, and was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim’s age and gender were not released.

The weekend’s first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttock in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the same block when someone pulled up in a car and shot at a group of people nearby. Someone in the group returned fire at the moving vehicle, and the teen was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.

Meantime, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Bronzeville, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, when a white Jeep Liberty pulled up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

At about the same time, another 25-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, a few blocks away, when three people pulled up in a black sedan and one of them shot him in the hand. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

In other shootings this weekend: