CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Circuit Court judge’s car was stolen late Saturday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
Police said a 45-year-old woman was near a business on the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue around 11:55 a.m., when someone got into her car and fled the scene, after she left the key fob inside the vehicle.
Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the victim is a Cook County Circuit Court judge.
No further information was immediately available.
This story has been corrected to reflect police are investigating the crime as a motor vehicle theft, not a carjacking.