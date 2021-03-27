DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Circuit Court judge’s car was stolen late Saturday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said a 45-year-old woman was near a business on the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue around 11:55 a.m., when someone got into her car and fled the scene, after she left the key fob inside the vehicle.

Sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards the victim is a Cook County Circuit Court judge.

No further information was immediately available.

This story has been corrected to reflect police are investigating the crime as a motor vehicle theft, not a carjacking.

