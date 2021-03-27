CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,678 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,235,578, including 21,228 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 96,175 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 20,068,566.
As of Friday night, 1,335 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in intensive care and 115 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 20 to March 26 is 3.0%.
On Friday 136,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were reportedly administer in Illinois, making the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily 99,936.
A total of 5,418,211 doses have been administered in the state as of Friday at midnight, including 366,675 for longterm care facilities.This brings the total number of doses delivered and allocated to the sate 6,692,795.