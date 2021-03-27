CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot early Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.
The shooting took place shortly after noon in the 500 block of North Leamington, police said.
Three men — ages 42,54 and 64 — were all near a sidewalk when they were shot.
The 42-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene.
The 53-year-old was struck in the thigh and the 64-year-old was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.