By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot early Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting took place shortly after noon in the 500 block of North Leamington, police said.

Three men — ages 42,54 and 64 — were all near a sidewalk when they were shot.

The 42-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene.

The 53-year-old was struck in the thigh and the 64-year-old was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff