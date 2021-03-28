CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side neighborhood is making sure the name if their beloved, late pastor lives on.
A stretch of West 79th Street between Damen and Campbell avenues has acquired an honorary street name for Archbishop Lucius Hall.
“The history of the Black church in Chicago could not have been written without a chapter on Archbishop Lucius Hall,” said Bishop Larry Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church.
"We are continuing to walk with the King. Hallelujah. We are walking with the King," said the Rev. James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church.
Hall was the founder of the First Church of Love and Faith in Auburn-Gresham, at 2140 W. 79th St. along the stretch that now honors him.
Many knew Hall from TV and from gospel choir festivals he put together.
Rev. Hall died from COVID-19 last April at the age of 87.
A church fellowship was also renamed on Sunday in his honor.