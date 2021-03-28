CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded late Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
At 11:35 p.m., multiple assailants began shooting in the 8700 block of South Wood Street, striking the three victims, police said.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and a 46-year-old man was shot in the lower back.
All three were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reports of anyone in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.