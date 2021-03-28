CHICAGO (CBS) — A man had his car stolen in Back of the Yards Sunday afternoon, and the thieves then crashed the car into a building, police said.
At 4:02 p.m., the 67-year-old victim had left the keys to his Jeep in the 4900 block of South Damen Avenue when two men got into the Jeep and drove off, police said.
The vehicle then crashed into a building in the 5300 block of South Paulina Street, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Area One detectives were investigating late Sunday.