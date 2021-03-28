WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) – A Willowbrook man is charged with three felony counts of resisting and obstruction of arrest causing injury after a DuPage County court hearing on Friday.
On Friday, around 10:30 a.m., the judge ordered Marcus Jenkins, 31, charged with domestic battery, to return to custody after his court hearing. At this time, DuPage County reported that Jenkins said, "I'm not going into custody," before beginning to physically resist arrest from officers.
According to DuPage County, “Deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Jenkins he resisted and deputies were only able to secure the handcuffs around his left wrist. It is alleged that at this time, Jenkins started flailing his arms and pulling away from deputies.” Additional officers were called in to the court and brought Jenkins to the ground.
The DuPage County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney said that three officers were injured by Jenkins. They were evaluated and received treatment.
Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release, “I’m thankful our professional deputies were able to resolve this with a minimum use of force and no serious injuries to our deputies or suspect.”
Jenkins is expected back in court April 2.