CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a show of solidarity from Chicago Christians in Uptown on Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of people gathered at a rally to stop anti-Asian hate.
Everyone paused for eight minutes of silence to honor the victims of the recent mass shooting in the Atlanta area.
Six of the victims were Asian women.
They also marched along a route where a Vietnamese man was attacked just las week.
Speakers said people of faith can no longer wait.
"We come holding fear – fear at what act of violence may break out next and take away someone we love," said the Rev. Juliet Liu of Life on the Vine Church. "We come holding our anger – anger for being invisible; for having two stories too long untold.
Similar rallies were held Sunday in 13 other cities. Hundreds also gathered for a rally in Chicago’s Chinatown on Saturday.