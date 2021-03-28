CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, including four people wounded in an attack in the South Austin neighborhood, two people shot less than a day apart on the same block in Humboldt Park, and two men shot at about the same time blocks away in Bronzeville.
Shortly after noon Saturday, four people were shot while on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin.
Police said a 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene. A 53-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 64-year-old man was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim went to Loyola University Medical Center on their own, and was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim’s age and gender were not released.
Three people were shot at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of South Wood Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Multiple people began shooting, leaving a 34-year-old man with a shot to the left leg, a 31-year-old woman with a shot to the buttocks, and a 46-year-old man with a shot to the lower back. All the victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where police said their conditions were stabilized.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East 103rd Street in the Pullman neighborhood. A 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when three men came up to him on foot, and one of them shot him. The victim was shot in the arm, chest, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The assailants jumped into a blue van and fled east on 103rd Street.
The weekend’s first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttock in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the same block when someone pulled up in a car and shot at a group of people nearby. Someone in the group returned fire at the moving vehicle, and the teen was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.
Meantime, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Bronzeville, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, when a white Jeep Liberty pulled up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
At about the same time, another 25-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, a few blocks away, when three people pulled up in a black sedan and one of them shot him in the hand. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.
In other shootings this weekend:
- Around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when a silver sedan pulled up and two people inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the hand and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after midnight early Saturday, a 56-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was standing in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, when he heard shots and discovered he’d been shot in the groin. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was standing in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland, when someone shot him in the leg. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, and would not provide police with further details of the shooting.
- Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was with two other people in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when a 30-year-old man pistol-whipped the two other people and then shot the victim in the buttocks. Police said the victim, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, also shooting his attacker in the buttocks. The victim took himself to West Suburban Medical Center for treatment. The attacker was later arrested and was being treated at Stroger Hospital.
- At about 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Normal Avenue, when someone shot him in the hand. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was traveling in a car in a funeral procession near 79th and Ashland in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old man was standing outside in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood when someone robbed him at gunpoint. The victim refused to give up his money and reached for the robber’s gun, ad the robber shot him in the knee, police said. The victim self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, while the robber ran off, police said.
- At 1:34 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was outside in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood when a man came up and began shooting at him. The victim fled and the gunman chased him, firing several more shots before running off. The victim suffered what appeared to be one gunshot wound to the back of the head, and his condition was stabilized before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hip and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 22 and 23 – were outside in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road in Little Village when a man came up and shot them both. Each victim was shot once in the ankle, and their conditions were stabilized prior to being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The suspect fled in a gray Jeep, police said.