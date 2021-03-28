CHICAGO (CBS) — Appointments for 25,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in Cook County on Sunday.
Cook County Health will release the 25,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for appointments at four suburban mass vaccination sites:
- Triton College, 2000 5th Ave, River Grove, IL
- South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland
- Des Plaines vaccine site at 1155 E. Oakton St.
- Forest Park vaccine site at 7630 Roosevelt Rd.
People eligible under Phases 1A, 1B, 1B+, and some previously classified as 1C will be able to register. That includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people with certain underlying health conditions, higher education workers, government employees, media, restaurant workers, construction trades workers, and religious leaders.
Anyone who has signed up for the county's database who were in Phase 1C but now meet the current state eligibility list for a vaccine will get an email with instructions for scheduling an appointment.
All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate this release.