CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,250 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,237,828, including 21,251 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 65,729 cases were reported to the state for a total of 20,134,295.
As of Saturday night, 1,337 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 269 were in intensive care and 107 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from march 21 to March 27 is 3.2%.
Saturday 110,211 doses of COVID-19 were reportedly administered in Illinois, making the seven-day rolling average of doses administered daily 103,081.
A total of 5,528,422 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight Saturday, including 366,892 for longterm care facilities. The total number of doses delivered or allocated to the state is 6,692,795.