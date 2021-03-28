CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department Sunday morning responded to a fire in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood that left one person dead and another hospitalized.
The fire took place in a three story building at 2650 W. Monroe Street.
One adult died as a result and another was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with minor smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
According to CFD, it is not clear when the fire started.