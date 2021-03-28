By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — When you want a Volkswagen and you want to go big, the Atlas is probably the SUV you're looking at.
The Atlas really delivers when it comes to space. This midsized SUV has three spacious rows of seating.
When it comes to power the Atlas has a couple of choices — a four cylinder or a six cylinder. The V6 develops 276 horsepower. Both engines are married to an eight speed automatic transmission, it comes as front wheel or all wheel drive. The ride is great. The handling for a vehicle this size is outstanding.
The VW Atlas has high tech safety features, including automated emergency breaking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.
The Volkswagen Atlas starts at $32,000.
It’s a test drive you’ll want to take if you’re looking at a car like the Honda Passport, Kia Telluride or Mazda CS-9.