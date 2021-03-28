CHICAGO (CBS) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were closed from Half Day Road to milepost 23 Sunday afternoon for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.
Just before noon a man was heading east on I-94 when an unknown person in an unknown vehicle shot at his car.READ MORE: Cook County Schedules Appointments For 25,000 First-Dose Vaccinations
The victim was not injured.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Killed, 23 People Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
All eastbound lanes were closed at about 12:15 p.m.MORE NEWS: Indiana Reports 955 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Additional Deaths
This is a developing story.