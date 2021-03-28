DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 94, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were closed from Half Day Road to milepost 23 Sunday afternoon for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.

Just before noon a man was heading east on I-94 when an unknown person in an unknown vehicle shot at his car.

The victim was not injured.

All eastbound lanes were closed at about 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.

