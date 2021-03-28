Vucevic Nets 21 In Bulls Debut, But Spurs Hold On For 120-104 WinVucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut. The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando.

Kirby Dach Returns For The Blackhawks, But Predators Win 4th Straight In 3-1 VictorySecond-year forward Kirby Dach made his season debut for the Blackhawks, activated from long-term injured reserve after missing the first 34 games.

Loyola Coach Porter Moser Not Ready To Discuss His Future; 'I Just Need To Take A Breath With These Guys'Moser said it was too soon to think about his own future in the minutes after a season-ending loss.

David Bote Wins Starting 2B Job; Cubs Option Nico Hoerner To Triple-A IowaThe Cubs could delay Hoerner’s eligibility for salary arbitration until after the 2023 season if they keep him in the minors for 30 to 50 days, unless there are changes in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Despite Loyola's Loss In Sweet 16, Ramblers Fans Confident They'll Be Back In NCAA Tournament Soon; 'We’re Still Excited'You could definitely feel the mood shift from hopefulness to heartbreak as a Ramblers rally fell short in their 65-58 loss to Oregon State, but fans are confident Sister Jean's squad will be back.

Loyola's NCAA Tournament Run Ends In Sweet 16 With 65-58 Loss To Oregon State; Beavers Second 12 Seed To Reach Elite 8Loyola's run in the NCAA tournament is over, after the No. 8-seeded Ramblers lost to the No. 12-seeded Oregon State Beavers, 65-58