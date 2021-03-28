CHICAGO (CBS) — Think about this before you toss trash out of your car window in Illinois – the Illinois Department of Transportation says taxpayers shell out more than $6 million per year to clean up garbage on state highways.
IDOT said that money could pay for resurfacing 30 miles of road, or 40 maintenance trucks that could double as snow plows.
Littering carries a fine of up to $15,000, and other penalties. Violators could wind up picking up highway trash for 30 days.
Meanwhile, IDOT's Adopt-a-Highway Program is gearing back up.
You can volunteer to adopt parts of non-interstate highways and make sure they’re kept clean.