CHICAGO (CBS) — A push has been launched to get more inspections at the Cook County Jail from a different set of eyes.
"We seek to establish an independent monitoring committee – an IMC," said Gregory Chambers, campaign organizer for LIVE FREE Illinois.
That committee would do checks to make sure conditions are safe, humane, and sanitary. Those checks would be routine and random.
First, Cook County would have to pass an ordinance to allow the group to form.
One Cook County commissioner is already on board.
“The only way we’re going to hold our systems accountable is if people have access to the conditions and the makeup of this structure,” said Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st).
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, 10 inmates have died from COVID-19 while awaiting trial.
Four correction officers and one Cook County Sheriff’s deputy have also died from the virus.