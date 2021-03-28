CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 955 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 12 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 684,020 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,617, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 406 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
A total of 3,247,141 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,242,438 on Saturday. A total 8,841,759 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 40 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, a total of 2,685,575 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,602,873 first doses and 1,082,702 individuals who are fully vaccinated.