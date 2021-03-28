CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in the Logan Square community Sunday afternoon.
At 4:35 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and head in the 3500 block of West Cortland Street, police said.READ MORE: Man Stabbed In River North After Refusing To Give Assailant Spare Change, Police Say
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.READ MORE: Thieves Steal Man's Car In Back Of The Yards, Crash It Into Building
Police did not immediately provide further details on the shooting.MORE NEWS: At Least 2 People Killed, 24 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
As of early Sunday evening, no one was in custody and Area Five detectives were investigating.