CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls start the week two spots out of the Eastern Conference playoffs – but they hope that adding Nikola Vucevic and three other players at the trade deadline will push them into the postseason.

Vucevic gives the Bulls a second All-Star on the roster – somebody to matchup with Zach LaVine in what should be a dangerous pick-and-roll combo.

He is under contract through the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old Montenegrin grew up watching the Bulls, and hopes to help build them back into an NBA power.

“Growing up, I think like obviously many people, I was a big Bulls fan because of (Michael) Jordan and all the success they had at that time. And I was just obsessed with Jordan, and Jordan gear, and everything that came with it – I was lucky that my dad – you know, he played professionally, so he had access to a lot of the stuff,” Vucevic said.

On Saturday, the Bulls tweeted a photo of Vucevic as a boy bedecked in Bulls gear – including Air Jordan 9’s.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/5KzIu1ycRi — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 28, 2021

“I guess it was meant to be in a way,” he said.

The Bulls wasted no time on trade deadline day Thursday in Vucevic and forward Al-Faroq Aminu from the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls haven’t had two All-Stars on the team in five years.