CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed by an assailant after refusing to give him spare change in River North on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The 52-year-old victim was walking at Rush and Superior streets when the suspect came up and asked him for spare change, police said.
When the victim refused, the assailant pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the throat, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The victim and witnesses provided a description of the attacker, and officers took a suspect into custody.