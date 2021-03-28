DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed by an assailant after refusing to give him spare change in River North on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 52-year-old victim was walking at Rush and Superior streets when the suspect came up and asked him for spare change, police said.

When the victim refused, the assailant pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the throat, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The victim and witnesses provided a description of the attacker, and officers took a suspect into custody.