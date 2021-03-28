SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBS) — As the Cactus League season winds down, the Cubs faced the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Jake Arrieta piled up four strikeouts in two and two-thirds innings.
But Arrieta also allowed five hits and four runs to score in his final tune-up.
Joc Pederson continues his hot spring – with a towering homer to right. He leads all players in Spring Training with eight home runs.
But the Cubs wound up losing 12-8.