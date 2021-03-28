DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Cubs, Jake Arrieta, Joc Pederson, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021, Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBS) — As the Cactus League season winds down, the Cubs faced the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Jake Arrieta piled up four strikeouts in two and two-thirds innings.

But Arrieta also allowed five hits and four runs to score in his final tune-up.

Joc Pederson continues his hot spring – with a towering homer to right. He leads all players in Spring Training with eight home runs.

But the Cubs wound up losing 12-8.

