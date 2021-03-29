WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS/AP) — Two suburban Chicago men are being held on $2 million bail in the August killing of man who died after being shot inside a Waukegan motel.
Thirty-one-year-old Darius Kirby of Riverdale and 26-year-old Shave Jackson-Spicer of Joliet have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Reid of Chicago.
Police said both men were ordered held on $2 million bail at the Lake County jail. Waukegan police were called to a motel on Aug. 26 after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers police found Reid inside with gunshot wounds. The Chicago man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
