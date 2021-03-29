AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A man stood charged with felonies Monday after surrendering in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Aurora over the weekend.
Aurora police said Jace Williams, 24, was using his iPhone while driving a pickup truck when he struck the 18-year-old victim at East Indian Trail and Mitchell Road just before 12:50 p.m. Sunday.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim – Juan Carlos Zamudio of Aurora – in extremely critical condition, and he was pronounced dead a short time after being taken to the hospital, police said.
Just before noon on Sunday, Williams walked into the Aurora Police Department station and said he was the driver in the fatal hit-and-run. He arrived at the police station in the same pickup truck with which he had struck the man, police said.
Investigators learned that Williams was using his iPhone for GPS and trying to type an address into the phone when he struck the man, police said.
Williams drove off from the scene and was not heard from until he arrived at the police station about 11 hours later, police said.
Williams was charge with failure to report an accident and aggravated use of a communication device causing death, both felonies.