CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspected auto thief was detained by citizens until police arrived to take her into custody in Belmont Cragin on Monday afternoon.
At 12:45 p.m., a 24-year-old food delivery driver was making a delivery in the 2100 block of North Merrimac Avenue when a woman got into his 2009 Honda CRV that was parked a few blocks away in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory From 6 p.m. Until 1 a.m.; Breezy And Clear Monday Night
The delivery driver had his car keys, but there was a spare set of keys in the car, police said.READ MORE: Chicago's COVID Vaccine Rollout Now Includes Phase 1C: Those 16 And Older With Underlying Conditions And All Essential Workers
The thief drove away with the car, but the delivery driver was able to spot her in the 6200 block of West Palmer Street when she crashed into two parked cars, police said.
The woman was detained by citizens at the scene until police arrived and took her into custody.MORE NEWS: Southwest Airlines Orders 100 Boeing 737 Max Jets
Charges were pending Monday afternoon.